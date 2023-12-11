9 Calgary food events happening this week: December 11 to 17

If you’re looking to pack out your calendar with festive foodie fun, there are tons of events taking place in Calgary this week.

From festive pop-up bars with kitschy decor and festive tunes to pizza-making classes or brunch, there’s bound to be an event for you.

Here are nine of the best food events taking place in Calgary this week.

Enjoy a festive cocktail or two

The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: From November 15, 2023

Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Brew some festive potions

This festive treat will delight both wizards and non-magic folk alike. The Potion Room, Calgary’s most magical of cocktail bars, is holding a festive-themed pop-up throughout December.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: 1211 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Learn to make pizza

If you want to learn all the secrets behind making the perfect Neopolitan-style pizza, this is the class for you. You’ll learn how to shape the dough and load it with toppings before learning how to cook pizza in any oven so you can wow your friends with your new skills. The class also includes a couple of glasses of wine and a charcuterie board to snack on.

When: December 13, 2023

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza — 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $70 per person; buy tickets here

Get in the festive spirit

It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and tinsel aplenty.

When: Until December 30, 2023

Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE, Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

The Wildest Brunch

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options, from fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie, and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar, and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday until December 17, 2023

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Grab a drink at the Home Alone house

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.

When: From November 21, 2023

Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 – 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Okotoks Food Tour

If you want to escape the city, you can explore Okotoks’ food scene on this tour. Throughout the tour, you’ll hit up some of downtown Okotoks’ best coffee shops, snacks and light eating options while learning all about the businesses. You definitely won’t leave hungry.

When: Every Saturday in December

Where: Okotoks Towne Plaza

Price: From $85.88 per person; buy tickets here

Party in style at a drag brunch

Ring in the holiday season with a drag brunch hosted by Calgary icon Farrah Nuff and a host of talented drag performers. You’ll be able to grab brunch and get your hands on some happy hour cocktails while enjoying the show.

When: December 17, 2023

Where: Free House Craft Beer Hall — 1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary

Price: $11.62 per person; buy tickets here

Have a truly tropical night out

If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites, from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.

When: From November 16, 2023

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

