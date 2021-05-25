41 more Calgary flights identified with confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Government of Canada has updated their list of flights that have had confirmed COVID-19 exposures, and 41 new cases have been identified on international and domestic flights to and from Calgary.

Individuals who flew out of Calgary within Canada may want to check the list below, as 39 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on domestic flights passing through YYC since May 10.

The flights added to the list include:

May 10: WestJet flight WS3394 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 5 to 11 and 16 to 20)

May 10: WestJet flight WS3131 from Calgary to Fort McMurray (affected rows: 3 to 9 and 15 to 20)

May 10: WestJet flight WS3144 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 5)

May 10: WestJet flight WS230 from Calgary to Halifax (affected rows: 1 to 5)

May 10: WestJet flight WS3159 from Calgary to Fort McMurray (affected rows: 10 to 16)

May 11: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 4)

May 11: Air Canada flight AC398 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 29 to 34)

May 11: Air Canada flight AC319 from Montreal to Calgary (affected rows: 34 to 40)

May 11: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8401 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 11: WestJet flight WS3387 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 1 to 6)

May 11: WestJet flight WS3302 from Calgary to Regina (affected rows unknown)

May 11: WestJet flight WS256 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 12: Air Canada flight AC398 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 25 to 28)

May 12: Air Canada flight AC323 from Montreal to Calgary (affected rows: 18 to 24)

May 12: Air Canada AC148 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows unknown)

May 12: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8402 from Kelowna to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 12: WestJet flight WS4041 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 13: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 28 to 34)

May 13: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 22 to 28)

May 13: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8376 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 13: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 13 to 19)

May 13: WestJet flight WS3140 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 14: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 16 to 22)

May 14: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 12 to 15)

May 14: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8133 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 4 to 10)

May 14: WestJet flight WS652 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 14: WestJet flight WS3144 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 6)

May 14: WestJet flight WS3375 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 1 to 4)

May 15: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8371 from Calgary to Fort McMurray (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 16: Air Canada flight AC135 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 31 to 35)

May 16: WestJet flight WS231 from Halifax to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 5)

May 17: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8402 from Kelowna to Calgary (affected rows: 5 to 11)

May 17: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8377 from Calgary to Fort McMurray (affected rows: 7 to 13)

May 17: Flair Airlines flight F8822 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 2 to 7)

May 17: WestJet flight WS268 from Calgary to Winnipeg (affected rows: 5 to 11)

May 18: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 16 to 22)

May 18: WestJet flight WS3344 from Kelowna to Calgary (affected rows: 13 to 19)

May 20: Air Canada flight AC135 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 18 to 22)

May 21: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 1 to 3)

According to the Government of Canada website, two additional international flights are confirmed to have had potential COVID-19 exposures since May 11.

The flights added to the list include:

May 11: United Airlines flight UA4724 from Denver to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

May 21: American Airlines flight AA1354 from Dallas to Calgary (affected rows: 23 to 29)

“A row is considered affected if it’s three rows behind or in front of where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19, and during a period when they may have been infectious to others,” reads the Government of Canada’s website.

Travellers that have recently returned to Canada must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have symptoms or any COVID-19 transmission was reported on their flight.

For the most up-to-date information or to check recent flight lists, visit the Government of Canada’s website.