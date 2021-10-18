Calgary Flames “hiring on the spot” at massive job fair this week

If you’re a sports fan on the hunt for a job right now, we’ve got great news for you.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is holding their Food Services & Security Job Fair this week, with positions open to work during Calgary Flames games and other sporting events.

The job fair is set to take place on Thursday, October 21 and, according to a tweet from the Calgary Flames, they’ll be hiring on the spot.

“Bring your mask, your resume, and be ready to interview with our amazing team!” reads the tweet.

In addition to Calgary Flames games, successful applicants will also have the chance to work in food service and security roles during Calgary Hitmen, Calgary Stampeders, and Calgary Roughnecks games under the CSEC umbrella.

The job fair will be held from 3 to 7 pm on October 21 at the TELUS Club, located on the west side of the Scotiabank Saddledome.