12 companies hiring for more than 500 jobs in Calgary this October

Good news for those who are currently on the lookout for new jobs in Calgary.

There are a wide variety of roles available in the city this October, and we’ve put together a list of 12 places that are hiring for more than 500 positions in Calgary right now.

So dust off your resume and start applying for a few of these jobs.

Who : Neo Financial is reimagining spending, savings, and rewards by using technology to simplify finances, create rewarding experiences, and build community for all Canadians. After building SkipTheDishes into a top 10 brand in Canada, Neo is set to define the future of banking.

Jobs: Neo is hiring for over 100 roles in software development, product, design, operations, and more. Those interested in learning more about the opportunities at Neo can visit neofinancial.com/careers



Perks: The Neo team is pushing for what’s next, which provides many opportunities to grow and learn personally and professionally. Neo offers competitive compensation, a full benefits package, and unique, innovative office spaces in downtown Calgary and the Exchange District in Winnipeg.

Who: The City of Calgary is in charge of everything from public transit and leisure services to making sure the city doesn’t become bankrupt, so there are plenty of opportunities across a wide range of positions.

Who: CF Chinook Centre is home to dozens of retailers, ranging from clothing to food to electronics.

Who: WinSport is the owner and operator of Canada Olympic Park, the Bill Warren Training Centre at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, Alberta, and the Beckie Scott High-Performance Training Centre on Haig Glacier, Alberta.

Who: With everything from swimming pools to workout facilities, Repsol makes for a great place to make some money and stay fit.

Who: The Keg Steakhouse has five locations throughout Calgary and is hiring at four of them right now.

Who: Starbucks is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain. Known for their fancy drinks and spelling errors, these cafes are a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world.

Who: Safeway is a well-known Canadian supermarket with 183 full-service stores in Western Canada. It is owned by the country’s largest supermarket chain, Sobeys.

Who: RONA is a Canadian retailer of home improvement and construction products and services. If you’re a handy person, a job at RONA could be a great fit for you.

Who: U of C is the city’s largest university, spread across five campuses, and home to thousands of employees.

Who: Calgary boasts two of the largest YMCA facilities in the entire world (along with several other smaller locations) and features a wide range of roles for potential applicants to fill.

