Calgary Flames now have a unique red line on Saddledome ice

With the 2023-24 NHL season soon approaching, the ice crew at the Saddledome is putting things together to kick off a new year of what should be some exciting Calgary Flames hockey.

While any ice setup is generally done the same way each and every year, the arena staff at the Saddledome were able to change it up a bit this year to add some visual appeal for the Flames fan base.

As reported by Flames employee Rick Tulsie, the ice crew chose to go with a different centre ice line than years past. Normally, they go with a three-line approach across centre ice. For the upcoming season, however, they have put together a new design, which features one solid red line with the Flames logo embedded throughout.

Flames fans will be able to take a look at the new red line on Sept. 24, which marks their first exhibition game versus the Vancouver Canucks. For those who may not be as interested in preseason play, you can tune in and take a look at the change during their season opener on Wednesday, Oct. 11, versus the Winnipeg Jets.

While much smaller in terms of significance, this is one of several changes for the Flames as of late. The team will also have a new head coach behind the bench in Ryan Huska, and have also recently appointed a new general manager in Craig Conroy.

With the changes made to the staff, fans are hoping that the Flames can turn things around after a frustrating 2022-23 season in which they missed the playoffs with a 38-27-17 record. As disappointing of a year as it was, there is optimism both from management and the fan base that they can turn things around thanks to the high level of talent that remains on the roster.