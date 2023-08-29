Jacob Markstrom's fiancée shares adorable video of son preparing for Flames season

With August nearly at its end, many members of the Calgary Flames are preparing to return and get ready for the 2023-24 season.

One of those individuals is goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who returned to Sweden for the offseason. The 33-year-old is preparing to head back to Calgary with his fiancée, Amanda, and their son, Clark.

While in the process of packing up, Amanda shared an adorable video of their son, who was sitting in his dad’s hockey bag watching his mom put things together.

“Helping mom to pack,” Amanda captioned the precious Instagram video. “Bringing moon boots and moon boots only.”

Markstrom, along with many of his Flames teammates, is hoping for a bounce-back season after what was a rough 2022-23 campaign. The veteran netminder ended the year with a disappointing 2.92 goals against average (GAA) along with a .892 save percentage (SV%) and a 23-21-12 record in 59 appearances.

Though Markstrom deserves some criticism for the lackluster year, a recent story told by Tyler Toffoli may explain some of his struggles. According to Toffoli, former head coach Darryl Sutter would come into the dressing room at the first intermission in a 0-0 game and tell Dan Vladar to get ready, claiming Markstrom wasn’t ready to go despite having yet to allow a goal.

With Sutter now out of the picture, Markstrom could be in store for a big 2023-24 season. If he is anywhere similar to the version of himself in 2021-22, in which he recorded a 2.22 GAA along with a .922 SV% in 63 appearances, the Flames have a very good shot at getting back into the playoffs after a one-year absence. A resurgent year from the Swedish goaltender wouldn’t come as a major surprise, as he had been regarded as a top-10 goalie in the NHL prior to his recent struggles.