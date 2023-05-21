Craig Conroy to be named Flames' next general manager: report

The Calgary Flames appear to have found their next general manager, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

“Craig Conroy will be named the GM of the Calgary Flames,” Dreger tweeted Sunday. “Expect other additions in Calgary as well.”

Conroy was one of multiple candidates linked to the job earlier this week, as he has served as the team’s assistant general manager since 2014. Dave Nonis, Stan Bowman, and Marc Bergevin were three external candidates who interviewed for the role, before Conroy was offered the position.

He looks to replace Brad Treliving, who departed Calgary’s front office earlier this offseason after first being hired in 2014.

Conroy had 97 goals, 211 assists and a plus-minus of +62 in 507 games for the Flames in his career, playing for the team from 2000 through to 2011, while being a part of the team’s run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004 before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The move has the backing of Flames legend Jarome Iginla, who gave his backing for Conroy to take the job during a recent Sportsnet 960 radio interview.

“I believe we have a great guy there in Conroy… I’m excited,” said Iginla, who played alongside Conroy for nine seasons in Calgary. “I really hope he gets it. I think he’ll do a great job. He loves Calgary, he hasn’t left, he always comes back.”

“He’s a guy who’s great for relationships – I’ve never heard a person say a bad word about him – and in that type of role, it’s relationships all over,” Iginla added. “He can also be very fiery.”

Conroy’s first task will likely be finding a new head coach for the roster, with the Flames parting ways with Darryl Sutter following two-and-a-half seasons in charge of the team.