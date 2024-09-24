Calgary Flames make first eight cuts of training camp

The Calgary Flames have trimmed their training camp roster by eight players in the first round of cuts made earlier today.

After defeating the Edmonton Oilers in a pair of split-squad games last night, Flames management has decided to start cutting players. The eight cut loose today will be returning to their respective junior teams, none of which should come as any surprise to fans.

The list of players cut include:

Jacob Battaglia (LW)

Axel Hurtig (D)

Eric Jamieson (D)

Hunter Laing (RW)

Henry Mews (D)

Luke Misa (LW)

Etienne Morin (D)

Luke McNamara (LW)

All of these players will remain in the organization as prospects except McNamara, who was released by the Flames from an amateur tryout.

The #Flames have trimmed their Training Camp roster to 56 players.#Flames | @original16beer — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 24, 2024

Five of the players cut today were from Calgary’s most recent draft class. Battaglia and Mews were second and third-round picks, respectively, while Luke Misa was taken in the fifth round. Laing and Jamieson were both sixth-round picks of the Flames during the 2025 NHL draft.

Alex Hurtig was a seventh-round selection of the Flames in the 2023 NHL draft, while Morin was taken in the second round that same year.

All three of Calgary’s most recent first-round selections have survived the first round of cuts, with Zayne Parekh, Matvey Gridin, and Samuel Honzek all garnering some longer looks at camp.

We’ll see if that trio can do more to impress Flames coaches and management when they fly out to the West Coast tomorrow night to take on the Vancouver Canucks in a preseason contest.