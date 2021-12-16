Flames COVID-19 list reaches 30 after three added Thursday

Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington, and one support staff member entered COVID protocols Thursday morning, pushing the total list of Calgary Flames members to 30.

In all, 18 players, three coaches, and eight support staff have reportedly been placed in the protocol.

#Flames Roster Update: Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington and 1 member of the support staff have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 16, 2021

Forwards Johnny Gaudreau, Milan Lucic, Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Byron Froese, Tyler Pitlick and Trevor Lewis, defensemen Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin, Rasmus Andersson and Erik Gudbranson and goaltender Jacob Markstrom are already in protocol, as are coaches Darryl Sutter, Kirk Muller, and Ryan Huska.

Only Matthew Tkachuk, Dan Vladar, Blake Coleman, Michael Stone, and Mikael Backlund remain off the list as of Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, the Flames had all gameplay postponed to next week.

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities will remain closed for players until further notice,” the NHL said in a release Wednesday. “The league is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames’ regular season schedule and will provide a further update next week.”

The Flames added three members to the list on Tuesday after an initial six on Sunday forced the cancellation of three games. Seven players, three coaches, and seven support staff were added to COVID-19 protocols Wednesday morning.