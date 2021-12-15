Calgary Flames Alumni to hold drive-thru toy drive this week

The Calgary Flames Alumni are no stranger to improvising when it comes to their annual toy drive.

The drive is typically held during a home game in the month of December, with members of the Flames Alumni collecting donations on the concourse at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

On the day of the event, fans are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys or grocery store gift cards to donate and grab a quick photo or autograph from the alumni.

Due to the pandemic, there were no games in December 2020, and the Flames Alumni adapted by joining the Calgary Hitmen for “Teddy Bear Lane,” a one-day event where fans could drop off donations from the comfort of their vehicles at the 5th Street SE traffic loop entrance of the Scotiabank Saddledome. Calgarians could also donate at two locations in the city from December 5 to 16 if they were unable to make it to Teddy Bear Lane.

This year, the toy drive was set to be held at the Flames’ next home game on Thursday, December 16. However, with 27 members of the Calgary Flames currently in COVID-19 protocols, including players, coaches, and support staff, this week’s games have been postponed.

The Calgary Flames Alumni have pivoted once again and will be holding a drive-thru toy drive in place of the event that was supposed to be held during Thursday’s game.

The drive-thru toy drive will take place on the event’s original date, Thursday, December 16, from 4 to 8 pm. Those interested in donating can drop off unwrapped toys or grocery store gift cards at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Drive Thru Toy Drive🧸Drop off unwrapped toys or grocery store gift cards at the Scotiabank Saddledome this Thursday!@AlumniFlames & the @CPFYYC will be delivering gifts to families that are in high need of items this Christmas, Women In Need Society & the Children’s Hospital! pic.twitter.com/6uA4vNzOGT — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) December 13, 2021

The donation site will be located on the north side of the Saddledome, just off of Saddledome Rise SE and at the 5th Street SE traffic loop.

This unique event allows fans to remain in their vehicles if they choose. There will be a Christmas display onsite, with lights, decorations, music, and fire pits, and you can even meet members of the Flames alumni.

Calgary Flames Alumni, including Tim Hunter, Colin Patterson, Curtis Glencross, Joel Otto, and Jamie Macoun, will be onsite collecting donations. Fans will be able to hand off their unwrapped gift to a member of the alumni and receive an autographed alumni card.

All donations will be wrapped and sorted into holiday hampers to help make this Christmas a special one for deserving families in the city. In partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation and the Calgary Police Foundation, 11 families have been handpicked from the Integrated School Support program.

Hampers will be delivered to families in need by members of the Calgary Flames Alumni and the Calgary Police Service on the morning of December 24. Toys will also be donated to the Women in Need Society and the Children’s Hospital.

If you’re not able to make it to the drive-thru toy drive this Thursday, toys and gift cards can also be dropped off at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5 pm up until December 17.

When: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary)