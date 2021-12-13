Flames postpone next three games due to COVID-19 cases on team

COVID-19 has forced the Calgary Flames’ hand.

Rising COVID-19 cases within the Flames’ locker room and training staff have caused the team’s next three games — at least — to be postponed.

“The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of six Calgary Flames players and one staff member entering the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, concern with continued spread, and the likelihood of additional positive cases in the coming days, the team’s games will be postponed at least through Thursday, December 16,” the NHL wrote in a release.

Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, and a member of the Flames training staff have all entered COVID-19 protocol per the team.

The Flames were set to take on the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators on the road tonight and tomorrow while hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

“The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Flames regular season schedule,” the NHL’s release continued. “The Flames organization has followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of its players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, provincial and national agencies.”

The team has closed its training facilities for precautionary reasons until further notice.