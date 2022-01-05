Bundle up: Extreme cold warning remains in effect for Calgary

An extreme cold warning remains in place for Calgary on Wednesday, with a wind chill of up to -40ºC expected.

Environment Canada reissued the warning at 9:25 am, stating that conditions may improve slightly during the day; however, overnight wind chill values will remain near -40ºC until later in the week.

Extreme cold warnings are put in effect when very cold temperatures or windchill create elevated risks to health, such as frostbite and hypothermia.

The Environment Canada website says that risks related the extreme cold are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

If you need to be outdoors today, the federal weather agency suggests covering up as much as possible, noting that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Environment Canada advises keeping emergency supplies in your vehicles, such as extra blankets and jumper cables. The agency also reminds Albertans that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

You might also like: Extreme cold warning in place for Calgary as windchill up to -40ºC expected

Weather whiplash: Calgary to see above-zero temperatures by end of week

At the time of writing, it’s -26ºC in Calgary, feeling more like -33ºC with the windchill. The city is expected to reach a high of only -25ºC on Tuesday, with a chance of flurries, and the rest of the workweek isn’t looking much warmer.

There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, though: Calgary is forecast to see a high of -2ºC on Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud, and Monday is predicted to get as warm as 14ºC. That’s going to feel like shorts weather at this point!

Bundle up, YYC, and stay indoors today to avoid that windchill if you can.