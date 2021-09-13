Fans of the Harry Potter film franchise lined up to meet a familiar face of the series at the Calgary Expo this weekend, and they were not disappointed.

Matthew Lewis, best known for his portrayal of Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter movies, greeted fans at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, which was held from September 10 to 12.

Fans took to their Instagram accounts to express their excitement and joy in meeting the Harry Potter star in Calgary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashka (@ashka.iguana)

Lewis appeared in all eight Harry Potter films, starting with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and concluding with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denise 👑 (@deniseanneking)

Fans who met Lewis at the expo were completely bewitched, posing beside him for photographs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝘾𝙤𝙙𝙧𝙪𝙩 𝘾𝙤𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙣𝙪 (@codrut.codreanu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Leclair. ♋ (@theoodore8)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Wutzke (@rwutzke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aka victoria (@torsabelle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita (@_anitafajita)

Other celebrity guests at the 2021 Calgary Expo included: