One of the most expensive houses for sale in Calgary has its own spa and home theatre
One of the most most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now is an incredible feast for the eyes with its castle-like architecture and glamorous interior design.
Located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights, this $7,900,000 gated home is over 14,000 square feet and has so many luxury features, including a home theatre to die for.
There’s plenty of space to share, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a heated triple garage with room for up to five vehicles.
There are additional rooms that make this house unique, including a two-storey study, a library, a fitness room, and an elevator to help you navigate it all.
The gourmet kitchen is every culinary enthusiast’s dream, with an extensive butler’s pantry and wine wall.
It’s also a house made for anyone who loves fashion and needs space to store a collector’s wardrobe, offering a massive walk-in closet.
The main bedroom covers the entirety of the upper west-wing that includes a rundle stone fireplace, lounge area, ensuite and a “celebrity-style dressing room,” according to its listing.
You’ll never be bored with so many amenities right at home, from a jaw-dropping home theatre to its very own spa facilities.
This house comes with a dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and even a massage room.
Which feature is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!