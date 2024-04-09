Real EstateCalgary HomesUrbanized

One of the most expensive houses for sale in Calgary has its own spa and home theatre

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 9 2024, 4:28 pm
One of the most expensive houses for sale in Calgary has its own spa and home theatre
Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

One of the most most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now is an incredible feast for the eyes with its castle-like architecture and glamorous interior design.

Located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights, this $7,900,000 gated home is over 14,000 square feet and has so many luxury features, including a home theatre to die for.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

There’s plenty of space to share, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a heated triple garage with room for up to five vehicles.

There are additional rooms that make this house unique, including a two-storey study, a library, a fitness room, and an elevator to help you navigate it all.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

The gourmet kitchen is every culinary enthusiast’s dream, with an extensive butler’s pantry and wine wall.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

It’s also a house made for anyone who loves fashion and needs space to store a collector’s wardrobe, offering a massive walk-in closet.

The main bedroom covers the entirety of the upper west-wing that includes a rundle stone fireplace, lounge area, ensuite and a “celebrity-style dressing room,” according to its listing.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

You’ll never be bored with so many amenities right at home, from a jaw-dropping home theatre to its very own spa facilities.

This house comes with a dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and even a massage room.

Which feature is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Real Estate
+ Calgary Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop