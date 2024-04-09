One of the most most expensive houses for sale in Calgary right now is an incredible feast for the eyes with its castle-like architecture and glamorous interior design.

Located at 44 Aspen Ridge Heights, this $7,900,000 gated home is over 14,000 square feet and has so many luxury features, including a home theatre to die for.

There’s plenty of space to share, with five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a heated triple garage with room for up to five vehicles.

There are additional rooms that make this house unique, including a two-storey study, a library, a fitness room, and an elevator to help you navigate it all.

The gourmet kitchen is every culinary enthusiast’s dream, with an extensive butler’s pantry and wine wall.

It’s also a house made for anyone who loves fashion and needs space to store a collector’s wardrobe, offering a massive walk-in closet.

The main bedroom covers the entirety of the upper west-wing that includes a rundle stone fireplace, lounge area, ensuite and a “celebrity-style dressing room,” according to its listing.

You’ll never be bored with so many amenities right at home, from a jaw-dropping home theatre to its very own spa facilities.

This house comes with a dry sauna, steam room, soaker tub and even a massage room.

