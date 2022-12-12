4 top-notch Calgary restaurants and breweries to impress your date

There’s been a ton of hype this year with an abundance of new and funky hotspots opening up around the city. There are definitely a lot of great choices.

But for those days when you don’t know quite where to take your date, look to these four fabulous restaurants, cafes, and breweries.

Though they may lie in the shadows of the new trending bars and restaurants of the week and perhaps don’t come to mind first, they are 100% worth a try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buon Giorno (@buongiornoyyc)

Hands down Buon Giorno is one of the best and most authentic Italian restaurants in Calgary. They’ve been serving Calgarians for almost 40 years with genuine hospitality.

The interior is quaint and warm, with open fireplaces and red and white checkered table clothes adorning the tables.

Choose from a wide range of wines from their list, and honestly, you can’t go wrong with anything on their menu!

Address: 823 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-244-5522

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coup (@thecoupcalgary)

The Coup is a great spot for our vegetarian friends. The atmosphere is intimate, with hanging plants and lights and rustic, orange interior features.

They have a deep focus on sustainability, with a large portion of their ingredients being sourced locally, whole, and organic.

They’re there to set the mood and bring the food.

Address: 924 17 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-541-1041

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OUR DAILY BRETT (@ourdailybrett)

If you’re looking for a relaxed and wholesome date spot, look no further than Our Daily Brett.

They offer breakfast and dinner and are now accepting dinner reservations.

They have a ton of natural light that pours through the floor-to-ceiling windows. The cafe is cozy, and once you are done dining and wining, browse through their market.

Address: 1507 29 Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-457-0422

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bitter Sisters Brewing Co. (@bittersisters.co)

Tucked away off of Heritage Drive is the cozy brewery, Bitter Sisters. Twinkling fairy lights dangle above, the light bouncing off the large windows and stainless steel brew kettles.

Bitter Sisters holds a trivia night every Thursday, and it’s free to play! What better way to spend the evening with your babe than to put your knowledge to the test?

Ask your server or bartender about the story behind the beers! Their names reflect a certain family member. Choose from Dank Frank, Tarty Cousin Sue, Timid Tom, or Blacksheep Billy. We think the names speak for themselves!

Address: 510 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-287-8811