Time to hit the patios: Calgary could reach 20°C this weekend

It just might be time to bring out the sunscreen, with temperatures this weekend in Calgary set to soar and a high of 20°C in sight.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Calgary is set to warm up throughout the week, and the real heat starts to arrive just as the Easter long weekend begins.

You might also like: The April forecast for Alberta is out and we might see more flurries than showers

Over 30 Calgary communities will have photo radar in April

Alberta announces GDL changes in province effective immediately

We kick off this week with a chance of flurries on Monday and a high of 3°C and remain at that temperature for the highs of Tuesday and Wednesday before a gradual warmup.

Just look at the highs forecasted for Saturday and Sunday. We sure are hoping the 20°C mark is reached.

Sure, it may have snowed in the city a week ago, but that’s YYC weather for you. We’d much rather take the warmth, especially since it’s now April.

So get out this Easter long weekend and enjoy the sunshine. According to a new April forecast from The Weather Network, the warm days may be numbered this month.