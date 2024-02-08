CMLC will exceed $1B in projects in Calgary this year: here's what they are
It’s going to be a big year for Calgary when it comes to new builds and developments.
There are a number of projects lined up, with some that will start this year, including the Green Line and the event centre, and some just finishing up; including the BMO Centre Expansion.
The company behind that project — CMLC, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation — also has several other things in the works.
- You might also like:
- Seven projects and initiatives to keep an eye out for in Calgary in 2024
- Here's what to know as Calgary's $800M event centre moves forward
- Calgary's office-to-residential conversion plan rolls on with three new projects
- Arts Commons could see $387 million transformation (RENDERINGS)
- Meet the team that will redesign Calgary's Olympic Plaza
“2024 will be a huge year for project completions and groundbreakings, and for continued progress and development for downtown Calgary’s east end,” Kate Thompson, CMLC’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
“CMLC has a proven track record of designing and delivering some of Calgary’s most transformational projects.”
Calgary’s city-builder said it’s set to surpass $1 billion in projects that are either kicking off construction or will be completed this year.
Here’s a list of the projects and what their progress timelines look like:
Arts Commons and Calgary’s downtown core
CMLC is leading the Arts Commons Transformation and Olympic Plaza Transformation projects on behalf of Arts Commons and the City of Calgary.
The company said it is preparing to reveal the design for the Arts Commons Transformation expansion this spring.
It’ll be a new building with a 1,000-seat theatre and 200-seat studio theatre and they expect to break ground on construction later this year.
The Olympic Plaza Transformation project, which CMLC said will support Arts Commons’ vision for an expanded, integrated Arts Commons campus, is also going through the design phase this year.
East Village
CMLC will continue to oversee the development of several residential projects in Calgary’s East Village, including projects like BOSA Development’s Arris Residences and Alston Properties’ EV606.
Construction is underway on 44 residential units and 9,000 square feet of main floor retail space for that project.
BMO Centre and the Culture and Entertainment District
The BMO Centre expansion is set to open for Stampede 2024. It will be Western Canada’s largest convention centre, with the Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild and 17 Ave S.E. extension projects being completed this summer.
The CMLC said more than $600 million of major city-building projects will cross the finish line in 2024 in partnership with the Calgary Stampede and The City of Calgary.
As the District Construction Coordinator, the team said it will continue to support the coordination of the many developments in the culture and entertainment district, including the new Calgary Event Centre and the Green Line LRT’s 4 St S.E. station.
- You might also like:
- Seven projects and initiatives to keep an eye out for in Calgary in 2024
- Here's what to know as Calgary's $800M event centre moves forward
- Calgary's office-to-residential conversion plan rolls on with three new projects
- Arts Commons could see $387 million transformation (RENDERINGS)
- Meet the team that will redesign Calgary's Olympic Plaza