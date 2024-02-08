CMLC will exceed $1B in projects in Calgary this year: here's what they are

An aerial view of a rendering and concept of Calgary with the BMO Centre Expansion. (CMLC)

It’s going to be a big year for Calgary when it comes to new builds and developments.

There are a number of projects lined up, with some that will start this year, including the Green Line and the event centre, and some just finishing up; including the BMO Centre Expansion.

The company behind that project — CMLC, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation — also has several other things in the works.

“2024 will be a huge year for project completions and groundbreakings, and for continued progress and development for downtown Calgary’s east end,” Kate Thompson, CMLC’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

“CMLC has a proven track record of designing and delivering some of Calgary’s most transformational projects.”

Calgary’s city-builder said it’s set to surpass $1 billion in projects that are either kicking off construction or will be completed this year.

Here’s a list of the projects and what their progress timelines look like:

Arts Commons and Calgary’s downtown core

CMLC is leading the Arts Commons Transformation and Olympic Plaza Transformation projects on behalf of Arts Commons and the City of Calgary.

The company said it is preparing to reveal the design for the Arts Commons Transformation expansion this spring.

It’ll be a new building with a 1,000-seat theatre and 200-seat studio theatre and they expect to break ground on construction later this year.

The Olympic Plaza Transformation project, which CMLC said will support Arts Commons’ vision for an expanded, integrated Arts Commons campus, is also going through the design phase this year.

East Village

CMLC will continue to oversee the development of several residential projects in Calgary’s East Village, including projects like BOSA Development’s Arris Residences and Alston Properties’ EV606.

Construction is underway on 44 residential units and 9,000 square feet of main floor retail space for that project.

BMO Centre and the Culture and Entertainment District

The BMO Centre expansion is set to open for Stampede 2024. It will be Western Canada’s largest convention centre, with the Victoria Park/Stampede Station rebuild and 17 Ave S.E. extension projects being completed this summer.

The CMLC said more than $600 million of major city-building projects will cross the finish line in 2024 in partnership with the Calgary Stampede and The City of Calgary.

As the District Construction Coordinator, the team said it will continue to support the coordination of the many developments in the culture and entertainment district, including the new Calgary Event Centre and the Green Line LRT’s 4 St S.E. station.