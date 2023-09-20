A major Calgary company was just awarded top spot for worker well-being

Indeed announced the winners of its first ever Better Work Awards for 2023, and a major Calgary company took the top spot!

Petro-Canada came out on top, receiving a well-being score of 74.

The awards are given based on feedback from employees themselves. They were designed to “recognize companies who ranked above the average Work Wellbeing score, indicating they are prioritizing wellbeing in the workplace and building towards a future of better work” according to the Indeed press release.

Other Canadian companies that made the list include Canada Post and Air Canada. The companies were ranked based on factors like employee happiness, stress, satisfaction, and purpose.

The Work Wellbeing 2023 Insights Report also revealed 84% of people believe that it is important to find a company that cares about how you feel.

These are the top 10 employers for work well-being in Canada, according to Indeed:

Petro Canada (75) TJX Canada (73) The Keg Steakhouse + Bar (73) DHL (72) Home Depot Canada (72) Canada Post (72) Bath&Body Works (71) Subway (71) Air Canada (71) Purolator (71)

The data that went toward landing the Calgary-based company a top spot was collected between 2022 and 2023 and included feedback from at least 1,000 employees.