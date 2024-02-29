Calgary set to see up to 20°C temperature drop this afternoon

Temperatures will drop rapidly in Calgary today, with a burst of cold weather blowing in this afternoon.

A cold front approaching from the north will bring a sudden drop in temperatures, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Temperatures will drop 15 to 20 degrees Celsius in less than an hour.

Calgary isn’t the only place expected to experience the drastic shift, areas around the city like Brooks, Hanna and Okotoks are all under the same weather advisory.

Expect rapidly dropping temperatures if you’re heading out today, and be sure to plan ahead for hazardous conditions later in the evening and tomorrow. Wet areas from recent snowmelt will freeze, leading to slippery conditions.

Snow is also expected to last into the weekend.