Calgary getting relocated pro basketball team: report

Professional basketball is coming to Calgary.

Calgary has reportedly landed the relocated Guelph Nighthawks of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), according to Rod Peterson.

The franchise will play out of WinSport in 2023. WinSport has previously held basketball events at Markin MacPhail Centre, including the Edmonton Stingers of the CEBL.

Peterson, based in Regina, tweeted the breaking report Monday.

BREAKING: Calgary to get pro basketball team in 2023. Insider sources confirmed the @GNighthawks of the @CEBLeague will move to #yyc and play out of @WinSportCanada arena starting in 2023 — The Rod Pedersen Show (@RodPedersenShow) August 15, 2022

CEBL president Mike Morreale has previously expressed interest in a permanent franchise landing in Calgary.

The CEBL, which was founded in 2017 and debuted in 2019, is a 10-team summer league with clubs spanning six provinces and teams in Langley, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Hamilton, Ottawa, St. Catharines, Guelph, Scarborough, and St. John’s.

Teams play 20 regular-season games from May to August. Six qualify for the playoffs.

It is the largest pro sports league in Canada, according to its website. It also has the highest percentage of Canadian players of any professional league in the country, with Canadians composing 75% of rosters. Those rosters contain players with experience in the NBA, NBA G League, top international leagues, the Canadian National team program, NCAA, and U SPORTS.

The Hamilton Honey Badgers are the league’s reigning champion, beating the Scarborough Shooting Stars 90-88 to claim the 2022 CEBL title.