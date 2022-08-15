Toronto Raptors rookie sensation Scottie Barnes is ready to net some assists off the court.

Barnes, in partnership with the Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC), plans to award four scholarships annually over the next three years to black and Indigenous students at a value of $20,000 per student.

“We want to jumpstart people’s futures and expose them to exciting career opportunities they may not have considered before,” he said in a release. “Through this scholarship with STC, we hope to empower the next generation of tradespeople and present them with new life opportunities. There are multiple routes to career success and the trades are one of them!”

Applications are open from August 15 to September 30, with winners being chosen by Barnes and the admissions team at STC by Fall 2022.

Applicants can apply for the scholarship in the following ways:

Post an application video on Instagram or TikTok and tag @STC_Canada, as well as submit your name, number, date of birth, email, and address via DM.

Email Barnes at [email protected] with your application video and pertinent information

with your application video and pertinent information Text Barnes at 647-869-8053 with your application video and information

Fill out this online form and submit your video online

Scholarship winners will be eligible to become an apprentice in their trade of choice. Tuition, learning materials, tools, and textbooks will be covered by the scholarship.

Winners will also be invited to a Raptors game in the fall, complete with a meeting with Barnes.