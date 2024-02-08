Coca-Cola is launching its new Spiced flavour in Canada this month

Coca-Cola is gearing up to add a brand-new flavoured beverage to its lineup in Canada.

The beverage company is certainly no stranger to adding some interesting flavours in the mix (remember the “mystery” Coca-Cola?), but it hasn’t added a permanent Coca-Cola flavour in North America in around three years.

However, that all changes this month with the launch of Coca-Cola Spiced.

The new beverage offers a twist on the classic Coca-Cola taste by adding raspberry and spiced flavours.

While the new launch isn’t spicy as such, Coca-Cola has promised that the beverage offers the “boldest taste yet.” Consider us intrigued.

Coca-Cola Spiced will be available in both original or zero-sugar versions and is set to launch in stores across Canada from mid-February.

So, if you’re a Coca-Cola superfan, there’s a new drink heading your way, so keep your eyes peeled!