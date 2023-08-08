You can check out 100+ colourful murals all around Calgary right now

If Calgary has been feeling a little dull lately, get ready for a splash of colour, as the city’s annual BUMP festival is bringing vibrant murals to the streets this August.

With over 110 murals installed by BUMP, the festival will also be hosting a number of events to watch for in the coming weeks.

Using the free online map available here, you can build your own tour of the artworks spread around the city, and with so many to check out, you’ll definitely want to block off a couple of hours to enjoy them!

BUMP’s murals, road works, and graffiti works were all selected from local, national, and international submissions by a diverse jury.

Artists will also be giving talks at Contemporary Calgary, and if you’d like to see them in action, be sure to catch a BUMP UP! pop-up party. Get the chance to meet the artist and get to know the community.

For a detailed list of events this year, click here.

BUMP Festival has been running since 2017, and throughout its seven years, it has transformed Calgary with over 180 public art installations, including the tallest mural in the world.

The festival wraps up with a rave in a local alley on August 16, featuring a mix of new works and murals from previous festival years.

You won’t want to miss this year’s newest additions, so you better head out and check out all the new murals around Calgary. They are definitely perfect for the gram!