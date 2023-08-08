10 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: August 8 to 11

It’s never easy to say goodbye to the long weekend, but with all of these amazing Calgary events coming up this week, the fun is just getting started!

There are so many cool festivals coming up (and wrapping up) this week; check out our list of what’s happening to see which ones you don’t want to miss out on.

Ralph Klein + Gordon & Ila Rumpel Memorial Stake Races

What: Alberta’s finest three-year-old standardbred racehorses dash for $150,000 cash at Century Downs. First, the top fillies face off in a tribute to the late Gordon and Illa Rumpel, owners and builders of the sport. Then the province’s best colts and geldings vi for the Ralph Klein memorial in a salute to our late premier and lifelong horse racing supporter.

When: Saturday, August 12, 1:15 pm

Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino

Price: Free admission. Free parking. Family-friendly

Calgary Japanese Festival “Omatsuri”

What: The Japanese Canadian community is hosting an incredible festival celebrating heritage, tradition and culture. It kicks off this Friday, bringing crafts, traditional music, dance, song and martial arts demonstrations.

When: August 11 to 12, 7 to 11 pm

Where: Max Bell Centre, 1001 Barlow Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets are $10; tickets for Friday are only available online and can be purchased here.

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats.

When: June 17 to mid-September

Where: Calgary Zoo, 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or here.

Calgary Fringe Festival

What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved staple summer event.

When: August 4 to 12

Where: Multiple locations throughout the city; you can see the schedule here

Price: Tickets are $20 each and are available for purchase here

Inglewood Night Market

What: The Inglewood Night Market returns at the end of the week. Full of all kinds of food, live performances and vendors, it’s a great opportunity to get outside and enjoy the warm weather!

When: August 11, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Inglewood

Price: FREE

Summer Farm Days at Calgary Farmyard

What: Visitors to the Calgary Farmyard have so many different activities to check out. From a petting zoo full of grown-up barnyard babies to an 11-acre corn maze, there’s so much to see.

When: July 1 to August 31, 9:30 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard, 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View, Alberta

Price: Tickets range from $21.95 to $26.50 and are available for purchase here

BUMP Festival

What: The streets of downtown Calgary are going to get a whole lot more colourful this month as the annual BUMP mural festival returns to the centre of Calgary.

When: August 5 to 26

Where: Various locations across Calgary; check out the map here

Price: FREE

Prairie Persuasion

What: Check out the temporary exhibit at Heritage Park, Prairie Persuasion: Communication and Propaganda in Southern Alberta. The exhibit wraps up at the end of August, so check it out while you can!

When: August 27, 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gasoline Alley Museum, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: General admission is $34.95. Tickets can be purchased here.

Flip the Script Fort Calgary Art Show

What: Fort Calgary got a recent makeover with hundreds of new artworks adorning both floors of the replica barracks. Check out over a hundred incredible artworks this week.

When: The exhibit runs until November 9

Where: Fort Calgary, 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: General admission is $10 and can be purchased in person or online here.

Music in the Park at Heritage Park

What: Every summer, Heritage Park offers free concerts on Wednesday nights.

When: Wednesday evenings, July 5 to August 30, 6 to 8 pm

Where: The Plaza at Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: FREE