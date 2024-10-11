The Calgary Airport Authority just received nationwide recognition by winning the award for being the safest public sector employer in Canada.

It won the public sector/non-profit award for having the most exemplary record of ensuring the health and safety of its employees who have access to or work on its premises over the past 12 months.

Winning the public sector category was no easy feat, as Calgary Airport Authority faced competition from healthcare businesses, educational institutions, municipalities, and more.

The award was announced at the annual Canada’s Safest Employers Awards, the leading independent awards program in occupational health and safety professions for 14 years.

Nominations in each category were assessed by an independent panel of 28 judges comprised of experts and thought leaders in and around the occupational health and safety profession.

So, if you’re looking for a new workplace in the public sector, it’s worth checking out what job openings are available at the Calgary Airport Authority.