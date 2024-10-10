Edmonton beats out Calgary as the better city for young workers

In the ongoing battle between Alberta cities, Edmonton takes the victory from Calgary as the better city for young professionals.

According to the 2024 Urban Work Index, Edmonton was ranked the fifth-best place in Canada for young people to work, with Calgary just narrowly missing out on a top-five spot in sixth place.

The cities were ranked according to several factors that affect young professionals, including education and training, digital access, city economy, affordability, transportation, and equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Edmonton ranked second in the country for digital access and city economy, but it suffered a setback in transportation.

Calgary ranked second in Canada for education and skills but fell flat when it came to transportation and affordability. According to the news release, Calgary was recognized for its diverse population, with one in three residents identifying as immigrants.

“This index helps cities and employers understand what youth need to thrive in today’s workforce, ensuring a diverse, engaged, and vibrant future,” Robert Barnard, founder and CEO of Youthful Cities, said in the news release.

Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal topped the rankings. Toronto was recognized as the best city for young professionals, with its city economy, digital access, health, equity, diversity, and inclusion leading the ranks.