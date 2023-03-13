This Calgary Airbnb will give you amazing views for your next staycation

Staycations have become extremely popular and one Calgary Airbnb will make yours feel luxurious with some gorgeous downtown views.

The listing calls it “Classy and Comfortable” and it has some epic views.

The suite can accommodate one to four guests. It comes with one bedroom and a built-in bed just off the kitchen.

Basically, every room in this suite comes with a stunning view of the city.

It comes with a full kitchen equipped with a coffee maker and everything you need to make meals at home.

If you are looking to go out it, the listing says it is surrounded by great restaurants and shops.

There is also a patio that guests have access to.

It is a great spot for a staycation all year round. But if you do venture down there during the spring and summer you will have access to the outdoor pool.

The building also comes with a gym that you are free to use along with an underground parking stall that you will have access to.

This Calgary Airbnb is perfect for those in the city who are looking to live the life of luxury, or if you are visiting from out of town and looking to experience everything that downtown Calgary has to offer.

The host still has lots of availability this summer if you want to check this out.