Another air quality statement has been issued for Calgary

The weather has been a problem throughout Stampede, and that continues today with a special air quality statement issued for Calgary.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a statement saying smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in Calgary.

It warns that wildfire smoke can harm everyone’s health, even at low concentrations. It says People with lung or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

You should stop outdoor activities and contact your healthcare provider if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing, severe cough, dizziness, or chest pains.

ECCC says if you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health.

However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.

This is the latest weather issue for the Stampede, which has been hit by storms and rain almost daily.

There was even a funnel cloud warning during the week. But even with the scares, Stampede attendance is almost one million for the week.

Make sure you stay inside if you are feeling unwell and experiencing symptoms. Keep your indoor air clean. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable.