Alberta has been treated to a toasty fall so far, and according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), it’s going to stay relatively warm in November.

Daily Hive spoke to ECCC warning preparedness meteorologist Alysa Pederson, who shared that while it’s “challenging” to get a feel for Alberta’s weather this year, it seems that we’re in for a warmer-than-usual November.

“Right now, it looks like it’s trending towards being a little bit above normal,” Pederson said. “Of course, that can change if we just have one cold spell. But we’re looking at above normal [as the] more likely solution for November.”

Weather models tell a similar story. The south of the province has 50% to 80% confidence in models predicting above-normal temperatures for the month.

According to Pederson, more days in November will see temperatures above 0ºC.

“For a month out, we’re talking about more days being in that positive above zero,” said Pederson.

“When we talk about above normal right now, so for kind of the end of October, our normal daytime highs are about four degrees. In November, that drops by a couple. So we get a little bit closer to that, you know, two degrees or one degree on average for the normal daytime high for November.”

While temperatures aren’t dropping as much as they usually are this time of year, Pederson said snow will likely fall this month.

“We haven’t in Edmonton had any significant snowfall yet this year; being the end of October, usually we get a dump of five centimetres before now, but because we haven’t seen that snowfall yet, I would expect it to be in November at some point,” she said.

Pederson advised that Albertans stay ahead of the impending cold and remember to take the necessary precautions to prepare for the winter snow when it does arrive.

“When that does happen, even before it happens, it’s important for people to remember we are going into winter, and so to get those shovels out and change their tires on their cars, if they can, and prepare for the cold season.”