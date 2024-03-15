Hunter Brzustewicz is thrilled to have signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Calgary Flames.

The 19-year-old defenceman prospect was part of the package the Flames acquired in an early February trade that saw Elias Lindholm head to the Vancouver Canucks. Brzustewicz is having a breakout season with the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL with 85 points through 62 games, and although an exact timeline in regards to his NHL future remains to be seen, he is thrilled for his new opportunity.

“I see a lot of potential and excitement out of myself,” Brzustewicz said on Sportsnet 960’s Flames Talk with Pat Steinberg. “I can’t wait to get out there and compete my butt off. I see a lot of potential of myself getting in there, whether it’s the AHL or the NHL, that’s obviously the goal.

“I can’t wait to see myself in a Flames jersey one day.”

Despite Brzustewicz’s elite offensive abilities, he wound up falling to the third round of the 2022 NHL Daft, where he was selected 75th overall by the Canucks. Scouts had concerns regarding his play in the defensive zone, though he has worked hard to improve that area this season. Those improvements have him believing he is prepared to make the jump to professional hockey.

“I feel unbelievable,” Brzustewicz said. “I feel really ready [to turn pro]. I’ve been feeling ready. I feel really confident in myself, and it can only go up from here.”

The argument could be made that, at this time, Brzustewicz is the most exciting blue-line prospect in the Flames organization. Though the style of professional hockey is far different than the junior ranks, his play this season indicates that he is more than capable of making the jump. The trade to acquire him is one that Flames fans could be looking back on years down the road as a huge steal.