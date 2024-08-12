A “Welcome to Hollywood” style sign with white letters that spell “No Vacancy” has reportedly been erected in a southern Alberta town, sparking plenty of debate online.

The photo of the sign, which was said to be in Brooks, was posted on Reddit on Saturday. “No Vacancy sign by the highway in Brooks,” reads the title of the post, which has received nearly 400 comments.

Albertans were quick to question the motive of the “No Vacancy” sign. While some believed it to be a protest against Canada’s lack of affordable housing, others questioned whether the sign was meant as an anti-immigration statement, among other potential explanations.

Brooks has a notably large population of newcomers, with up to 25% of the town’s 16,062 residents being new Canadians. JBS Foods, the town’s largest employer, depends on immigration to operate its massive meatpacking plant, which employs more than 2,400 people.

Commenters wrote that Brooks would be nothing without its immigrant population, while others suggested that the sign is meant to call out the lack of available housing.

Alberta has seen a population boom overall as Canadians, especially those in BC, flock to the province for its relative affordability. However, as demand for housing grows, so too does the cost of housing, with both Calgary and Edmonton seeing some of the fastest-growing house prices in Canada.

