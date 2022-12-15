British Columbians are moving to Alberta more than any other province

According to a packing company in British Columbia, more BC and Vancouver residents are deciding to pack it up and move away from the province.

Many residents aren’t travelling too far, with about half coming on over to neighbouring Alberta.

That’s according to Vancouver in the Box, a residential and commercial packing company that was established in 2008 and serves moving companies around BC’s Lower Mainland.

The company says of those who moved from BC to other provinces in 2022 (10%), about 50% moved to Alberta, which is three times more than the previous year.

In 2020, 6.5% moved out to other provinces and among them, 1.5% to Alberta. During the core year of the pandemic in 2021, only 1.5% moved to other provinces, and a third of them to Alberta.

“During 2021, what we call the ‘Core’ year of the pandemic, about 11% of clients we have

packed moved out of Vancouver to the suburbs and the Okanagan (2%). These are mainly

families where the parents moved their office into the house or apartment and needed more outdoor space for the kids and working space for themselves. This number shrank in 2022 to 9%; closer to what it was in 2020 – 8%,” the company said in a statement.

The company added that Alberta is the most popular place for young families, and considering Calgary and Edmonton both have some of the lowest rent prices in Canada, we can see why!

Find the full report from Vancouver in the Box here.

With files from Amir Ali