A guide to Alberta universities' return-to-campus plans

With the start of the fall semester just weeks away, universities and other post-secondary schools across Alberta have begun to reveal their back-to-campus plans and the COVID-19 measures that they have in place.

Some schools, such as the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, and the University of Lethbridge, have protocols such as mandatory masking indoors and rapid testing for those who aren’t vaccinated. Others are requiring vaccines for those living in residence and participating in sports, while some have made masking entirely optional and lifted most of their safety measures.

It’s important to note that, as the semester gets underway and with the COVID-19 pandemic constantly evolving, these measures could change, so keep an eye on your school’s website for the latest updates.

If you’re attending post-secondary in Alberta this year, you might want to check out the following list to see which protocols your school will have for the start of the semester.

Anyone coming to campus will be required to undergo regular rapid testing if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and must receive a negative result before they participate in in-person activities.

Those with COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results are required to self-isolate.

Face masks must also be worn in all public indoor areas on campus where physical distancing is not possible.

The U of C is also ensuring that the school’s ventilation and air-circulation systems meet standards and maximize air circulation, and implementing an optional contract tracing service.

The U of A is also requiring all students, staff, and faculty participating in on-campus activities this coming term to complete “Fall Ready | Coming to Campus 2021,” a short mandatory eCourse that will help people understand potential hazards and what they can do to protect themselves, their colleagues, and their families.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required to attend Ambrose, but the university college strongly recommends that anyone coming to campus be fully vaccinated.

The school will continue to encourage measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing, and isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 will remain in place. Ambrose will also continue to follow AHS guidance and restrictions in response to COVID-19 cases on campus and as they may arise locally.

As an online university, Athabasca will continue to help students learn and complete their studies from home.

According to the school’s website, A thabasca University will not be reopening any of its facilities to the public at this time. This includes the AU exam centres in Athabasca, Calgary, and Edmonton. Nearly all exams are available to be taken online, and students are asked to contact the university for any that aren’t available digitally.

Masks are not required on campus.

Students can freely access campus as of August 25.

BVC asks that people self-assess symptoms before coming to its campuses and stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Burman strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated, but proof of vaccination is not required for students, including those living in residence.

At this time, students are not required to wear a mask or fill out a COVID-19 screening form each time they arrive on campus. Social distancing is also not required; however, whenever possible, the university encourages masking and social distancing.

Students, faculty, staff, and visitors must wear face masks in all indoor public areas, including hallways, washrooms, gathering spaces, and the library.

Concordia is also piloting a flexible delivery method this fall, with a number of blended online/in-person courses being offered to students.

Vaccines are not mandatory for everyone, but students living in residence, participating in sport, and non-academic performances are required to be immunized.

Masking is supported by not required.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate from GPRC premises for a minimum of 10 days and is required to register through the College’s COVID-19 Isolation Registry.

Masking is required where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus.

Wearing a face mask is not required.

Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not come to campus.

Face masks are voluntary.

COVID-19 vaccinations are encouraged for all members of Lethbridge College but are not mandatory.

Some courses may continue to be delivered in a flexible model.

MacEwan strongly encourages everyone to get vaccinated. Student-athletes must have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to compete with other institutions. Students in the university’s Residence will be asked to voluntarily disclose their vaccination status; however, their response will not be used to determine whether they can live in residence.

Faculty can require students to wear masks in instructional spaces, and where distancing is not possible for staff and faculty, they should wear a mask while working. And as those on campus move through shared public spaces, they should wear a mask out of consideration of others, according to a public notice from Dr. Annette Trimbee, MacEwan’s President and Vice-Chancellor.

Additionally, the school’s and sanitizing stations will remain in place, increased pandemic cleaning protocols will continue across campus, and plexiglass shields will remain in place in areas where face-to-face interactions occur. Those coming to campus are also encouraged to continue to use the AHS COVID Self-Assessment tool, and to stay home if sick.

Medicine Hat College (Medicine Hat and Brooks)

COVID-19 vaccines are encouraged but not required at this time.

Masks must be worn in all public indoor areas on campus where physical distancing of 2 metres is not possible, including classrooms, meeting rooms, and common areas.

Masks are mandatory in classrooms and labs, and for any indoor gatherings of 20 or more people. As well, masks are strongly recommended in common spaces, including hallways and meeting/group areas.

Vaccines are strongly encouraged but not mandatory.

Those on campus should practice proper hand-sanitizing and frequent hand washing, and follow floor markings and signage directing traffic flow.

MRU asks that those coming to campus be vigilant about self-monitoring for symptoms and stay home if they feel unwell.

Vaccines are strongly encouraged but not required.

Masks are required in classrooms, lecture theatres, labs and workshops, and Health Services offices. Masks are also strongly encouraged in all indoor public spaces on campus.

Everyone coming to NAIT must perform daily check-ins and screen for symptoms before coming to campus, and stay home when sick, and report if you test positive for COVID-19.

Face masks are not required, but encouraged as much as possible when indoors.

Vaccines are strongly encouraged but not required at this time.

North Lakes College’s “Relaunch Guide” and website are showing no restrictions for the return to campus at this time.

Masks are optional at this time.

Olds College encourages all employees and students to get vaccinated; however, vaccines are not required.

Portage College (Lac le Biche)

No masks are required on campus; however, staff may need to wear masks in some settings, such as when serving food to the public.

Protective plexiglass barriers will remain in place, with more added as needed.

Vaccines are not required to be on campus.

Red Deer College community members must check-in each day they are on campus using the COVID-19 Contact Tracing and Alberta Daily Health Checklist using the SAFE RDC App, and are required to stay home if they are ill.

Mask wearing and vaccinations are strongly encouraged but not required at this time.

Face masks are required to be worn in all public indoor areas, classrooms, and labs on SAIT campuses.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are being tested, are close contacts with someone who has COVID-19, or have symptoms should not come to campus.

Anyone coming to campus must complete the Daily Campus Access Form every day prior to accessing campus.

Vaccines are not required at this time; however, SAIT strongly supports its community members getting immunized.

Students, staff, faculty and visitors are required to wear a mask in all common areas, areas where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained. Students are currently required to wear a mask while seated in a classroom.

Saint Mary’s has implemented a Campus Check-In and Out procedure for all students, faculty, and staff. Upon arrival at the university, anyone with approval to enter a campus building must check-in and check-out using the electronic form .

Hand sanitation dispensers are available at the main entrances to all buildings and near all elevators.

The Banff Centre asks that visitors to campus continue to wear masks in indoor public spaces on campus. Staff continue to mask in public indoor spaces, and outdoors at the Maclab Grill.

Some facilities remain closed at this time, with hopes to reopen later this fall (Vistas Restaurant, the Sally Borden Gym, the Pool, the Paul D. Fleck Library & Archives and theatres spaces.)

Social distancing is encouraged where possible, hand-sanitizing stations are available in public spaces, and vaccinations are strongly recommended for anyone coming to campus.

The Banff Centre is also restricting recruitment for on-campus programs to those currently residing in Canada.

The U of L is also requiring anyone accessing campus to submit a daily health check on the uLethbridge Safe app, or through the Daily Health Check form.

Daily Hive has reached out to the following post-secondary institutions to learn about their current return-to-campus plans and will include information from these schools above as details become available:

To date, Alberta has seen 240,753 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,336 deaths caused by the virus. As of August 16, 68% of the province’s eligible population has had at least one dose of vaccine, while 76.9% of people are fully immunized against COVID-19.