6 best spots to try boozy slushies this summer in Calgary

A summer slushy hits nostalgia pretty hard for us and that’s why many restaurants are now offering boozy blends.

Also, they just taste amazing and are refreshing in the hot summer months.

Dying to know which restaurants have the adult slushy drinks on the menu to sip on a patio?

We have you covered.

These are six of the best boozy slushies to try at Calgary bars and restaurants.

Spiked Frapp

The very popular Cactus Club has a few slushy beverages, but Calgary seems to go the craziest for the Spiked Frapp. Made with vodka, Moka Harar coffee, chocolate, milk, and organic cocoa nibs, this is like the shaft meets an espresso martini.

Address: 178 – 317 7th Avenue Southwest Stephen Ave and 3 St SW, Calgary

Address: 7010 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Address: 2612 39th Avenue NE, Calgary

Slurpee 004

Available for happy hour, this large slurpee blends vodka, banana liqueur, passionfruit, and lime for a balanced and refreshing cold cocktail.

Address: 1213 1st Street SW, Calgary

Kiwi Slushie

This hip bar on 17th Avenue might specialize in sake, but it’s the kiwi slushie we crave the most when the sun is out. Cucumber and mint vodka, Midori, kiwifruit, and coconut water are blended together and frozen, making a cocktail that’s way too easy to drink.

Address: 528 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cruiseship Classic

If you haven’t been to this new West Coast-inspired spot in CF Chinook Centre, the Frosty Factory is as good of a reason as any. The Cruiseship Classic is a delicious frozen strawberry marg.

Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

White Peach Bellini

The iconic White Peach Bellini, made with Captain Morgan rum, white peach purée, peach schnapps, sparkling wine, and sangria, feels like the ultimate staple on the menu here. It’s been around for so long and is necessary on any list of the best boozy slushies in Calgary.

Address: 888 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 8001 11th Street SE, Calgary

Address: 29 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary

Address: 41 Shawville Boulevard SE, Calgary

Slush Mojito

A mojito is already super refreshing, but this brand new sports bar has managed to make it even better to enjoy on a hot day. Made with the classic rum, lime, and mint, this is the cocktail frozen and blended, ideal for sipping on the huge streetside patio.

Address: #110 – 224 12th Avenue SW, Calgary

Blanco Bull Dog

The Bulldog might be our favourite patio drink to sip on and the ones at Blanco are best enjoyed on any of the great patios there. Go for the classic lime or a strawberry flavour, served frozen with an upside-down Coronita.

Address: 723 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 8545 Broadcast Avenue SW, Calgary

Address: 1140 Kensington Road NW, #100, Calgary

