Eyewear boutique BonLook pulls out of Alberta, shutters all stores

Canadian eyewear boutique chain BonLook has called it quits in Alberta, closing all of its stores in Edmonton and Calgary.

The Montreal-based retailer states “this store has been closed permanently since February 22, 2023,” when you click on any of its stores in the province.

The stores were located in the following malls:

A quick scroll of the BonLook website also revealed that the three BC stores listed in Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey were also shuttered on February 23, along with its sole store in Manitoba. Four stores were also closed in Ontario and Quebec.

In a statement to Retail Insider, Louis-Felix Boulanger, BonLook cofounder and VP of IT Strategy and Integration, FYihealth Group, stated, “The pandemic and overall economic environment significantly reduced in-store foot traffic in retail mall locations. We have taken this difficult decision to focus on our core markets where we have a strong brand recognition and plan to continue to grow the BonLook brand.”