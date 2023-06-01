The biggest hits of the 2023 Big Valley Jamboree headliners

The biggest stars in country music are returning to central Alberta with the Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) kicking off in August, and we are so excited for the legendary acts!

With Morgan Wallen, Dallas Smith and Dierks Bentley being the main headliners of this year, we wanted to go down memory lane and see each musician’s biggest hits that they have ever had.

So add these artists’ songs to your Spotify playlists and get those lyrics memorized, because these are country stars you will marvel at seeing live.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen has netted a staggering eight top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, along with the massive #1 single “Last Night.” When it comes to the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, Wallen has also landed five songs in the top 10.

On the Canada Country chart, he has racked up a wicked eight #1 songs and nine top 10 singles, with his biggest hit being “You Proof.”

When it comes to albums, he has two #1 hits, with Dangerous: The Double Album sitting on top for a total of 10 weeks, while his recently released third studio album, One Thing at a Time, spent a whopping 12 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200.

On Canadian soil, Wallen has also had two #1 hits on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, with Dangerous: The Double Album sitting on top for a total of eight weeks, while One Thing at a Time spent a whopping 11 weeks at #1.

Dallas Smith

Canadian singer and songwriter Dallas Smith is also one of the headliners at BVJ and the Langley, BC, native has charted a massive 20 songs on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, with “Tippin’ Point” and “Wastin’ Gas” being his biggest hits, landing at #39 and $41, respectively.

On the Canada Country chart, he has racked up a HUGE 12 #1 songs and 26 (!!) top 10 singles, with his biggest hit being “Wastin’ Gas.”

Smith has also had a top 10 hit on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, with Side Effects reaching #7 along with a total of six album entries.

Dierks Bentley

Dierks Bentley has charted 29 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with numerous breaks into the top 40, including “What Was I Thinkin'” at #22 and “Drunk On A Plane” at #27. When it comes to the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, Bentley has also landed 20 songs on the chart throughout his lengthy career.

On the Canada Country chart, he has racked up an impressive 10 #1 songs and 21 top 10 singles, with his biggest hit being “Different For Girls” featuring Elle King.

Regarding albums, he has nine top 10 hits, with his largest hits on the Billboard 200 being Black at #2 and Feel That Fire at #3.

On Canadian soil, Bentley has also had three top 10 hits on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, with Black peaking at #2 and Riser being his second-highest charting effort at #5.

So, there you have it.

The festival runs from August 3 to 6. Tickets for general admission start at $330 and can be purchased here.

So grab your tickets and get ready for some good country music. We can’t wait for August!