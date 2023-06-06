EventsConcerts

Iconic rock band Tool performing in Calgary this fall

Daniel Chai
Jun 6 2023, 4:47 pm
Tool (Travis Shinn/Live Nation)
One of the biggest names in progressive rock is coming to Canada for the first time in four years, and Calgary fans can see the band this fall.

Tool has announced a concert at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday, October 27 as part of its latest North American tour

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 9, at 10 am. Other Canadian dates include Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto.

 

Since its inception in 1990, Tool has released a number of multi-platinum albums and critically-acclaimed albums, including Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001), 10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019).

The Los Angeles-based group, comprised of Maynard James Keenan, Adam Jones, Danny Carey, and Justin Chancellor, has won four Grammy Awards throughout its extensive career. It has also influenced many other prog-rock and modern metal bands along the way.

Tool

When: October 27, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE, Calgary
Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 am

