Blowing snow advisory issued for Calgary with winds up to 60 km/h expected

Winter weather has officially set in for Calgary, with the city experiencing high winds and blowing snow on Thursday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for the City of Calgary at 3:15 pm on Thursday, stating that northwest winds gusting to 60 km/h and falling snow will create poor visibility in blowing snow today.

According to the government agency, the worst conditions are expected along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway corridor, and exposed areas west of the highway.

Use extra caution if you’re on the the roads today, as travel is expected to be hazardous in some locations.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” says Environment Canada.

Visibility is expected to improve this evening, when the snow tapers off and winds begin to ease.

This type of advisory is issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow, creating poor visibility of 800 metres or less for at least three hours. Environment Canada advises to continue monitoring alerts and forecasts issued for the latest updates.

You might also like: Winter is coming: Calgary to see double-digit negative temperatures, snow this week

Roads are so icy in Alberta people are skating on them (VIDEO)

Wild weather: Have you ever seen a snow ghost?



According to Environment Canada, it’s currently -19ºC in Calgary, feeling more like -32ºC with the windchill. Temperatures are expected to hit -28ºC overnight, with “periods of snow and blowing snow.”

Be safe out there, YYC, and maybe stay cozy indoors this evening if you can!