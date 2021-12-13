Roads are so icy in Alberta people are skating on them (VIDEO)

Some Albertans are grabbing their skates and making the best out of an icy situation. A recent video of a man skating on an icy road has amassed nearly 150,000 views on Facebook.

The video was posted by Trent Williams and was taken in Wetaskiwin, a city located about 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.

The skater in the video travels quite a distance, zipping by the person filming. Can you get any more Canadian than that?

The icy conditions were aided by freezing rain that hit central Alberta last week, which caused numerous crashes and made some sidewalks and roads super slick.

Rain continues to fall on frozen surfaces, making road conditions terrible. Our car skid down our driveway here in Sherwood Park, Ab. #Abstorm pic.twitter.com/L4NL54HoOe — Kyle Cleary (@Wx_Ninja) December 8, 2021

If you haven’t chipped away at any ice in your neck of the woods, better get to pouring some ice salt or sand down.

According to Environment Canada, a bit of a deep freeze is settling into Edmonton this week, with temperatures overnight dipping to -26ºC at one point. Brrr!