Winter is coming: Calgary to see double-digit negative temperatures, snow this week

The first day of winter is almost here, and the weather in Calgary is reflecting that, with snow and extra-cold temperatures forecast to come our way.

At the time of writing, it’s -12ºC and mostly cloudy in Calgary, and the city is expected to reach a high of only -3ºC on Monday, with periods of snow beginning late this afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, snow will continue overnight, with between two and four centimetres of the fluffy white stuff and a high of -14ºC predicted before Tuesday dawns mainly cloudy.

Tuesday will see a high of -13ºC, dropping down to -21ºC overnight as skies clear.

Calgary is forecast to get some sunshine on Wednesday; however, temperatures aren’t warming up at all with a high of -11ºC.

The city will see some more snow on Thursday, with a high of -15ºC and a 60% of flurries. Snow continues overnight, and temperatures around -21ºC are expected.

Friday gives a slight reprieve, and a high of -8ºC with a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast. Saturday gets a little warmer too, and -5ºC and cloudy skies are predicted.

The final day of the week could bring more snow to the city, with a high of -11ºC.

Winter officially begins on December 21 this year, but it seems like it’s already started in Calgary. Make sure you bundle up and stay warm out there this week, YYC!