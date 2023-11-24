Blake Coleman is giving the Calgary Flames everything they could have hoped for both on and off the ice this season.

From an on-ice perspective, Coleman has been one of the Flames’ most consistent players this season. His five goals are tied with Andrew Mangiapane for the team lead, while his plus/minus of +5 trails only Martin Pospisil.

It has been a nice and much-needed start for Coleman, whose first two seasons with the Flames after signing a six-year, $29.4 million deal, were a tad underwhelming from a production standpoint. While his current pace isn’t far exceeding what he was able to put together over the past two seasons, those tuning in have noticed the much bigger impact he has had on a nightly basis in 2023-24.

Away from the rink, Coleman has been an excellent leader for this Flames group, and showed just that on Thursday, as he and his wife, Jordan, hosted the entire team for American Thanksgiving at their Texas home.

Last night, the Coleman family hosted the entire team for Thanksgiving dinner in Dallas ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XBVf0IipZj — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 24, 2023

The Flames are currently in Texas as they are set to take on the Dallas Stars this evening at the American Airlines Center. While it won’t be an easy task to take on one of the elite teams in the Western Conference, this team-bonding experience certainly won’t hurt their chances.

The entire Flames group is in need of a big game tonight, as they laid an egg on Wednesday in what was a 4-2 loss to the Nashville Predators. Aside from Jacob Markstrom, who made 41 saves, everyone seemed to lack the intensity they had shown as of late, as they entered the outing with points in four straight games. They’ll look to get back on track versus the Stars, where puck drop is set for 6:30 pm MT.