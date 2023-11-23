Calgary Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar attempted something last night that hockey fans don’t see all too often.

After a giveaway from Weegar near centre ice, Nashville Predators forwards Liam Foudy and Kiefer Sherwood found themselves coming in alone on goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Foudy fed the puck across to Sherwood for what looked to be a great scoring opportunity, only to have it partially broken up by Weegar, who couldn’t catch the two Predators forwards but threw his stick to help break up the pass.

MacKenzie Weegar gets 2 for holding AND gives the Preds a penalty shot for throwing his stick 😅 pic.twitter.com/Go4s9AptAr — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 23, 2023



As a result, the Predators were given a penalty shot, while Weegar was given an additional two-minute minor for holding as he attempted to slow down Sherwood seconds after his giveaway. Thankfully for the Flames defenceman, Markstrom was able to stop Sherwood on the penalty shot, but despite the stick throw not resulting in a goal, head coach Ryan Huska wasn’t all too pleased with the play.

“You don’t have to do stuff like that,” Huska said. “I get it, but you don’t have to do it.”

The odd display from Weegar served as a good summary of the game for the Flames, who were outplayed in every aspect by the Predators. The shot clock was a good indicator of how one-sided things were, as the Preds fired 45 shots at Markstrom while the Flames had just 26 of their own. It was a frustrating effort for a team that had been showing signs of turning things around as of late.

Weegar and the Flames will now focus on the Dallas Stars, who they will face off against tomorrow night at the American Airlines Center. It won’t be an easy matchup, as the Stars have been on fire to start the season, boasting a 12-4-2 record through 18 games.