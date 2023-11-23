Flames get raw end of deal on blatant missed call versus Predators

The Calgary Flames weren’t deserving of two points in last night’s loss to the Nashville Predators, but that doesn’t make up for a blatantly missed call in the third period.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the third period, Filip Forsberg cut in on Jacob Markstrom and threw a backhand on net, which was kicked aside by the Flames netminder. The puck then went up in the air and appeared to be caught and held on to by the Preds sniper for a quick second, before making its way out to Alexandre Carrier, who found the back of the net and made it a 3-1 game.

Forsberg tosses the puck in front of the net and he tries to bat it in. pic.twitter.com/Ou3MntVe1G — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) November 23, 2023



The Flames challenged this goal but were unsuccessful, as the league can reverse hand passes but not a closed glove on a puck. It was instead on the on-ice officials to make the right call, which should have resulted in a two-minute penalty on Forsberg.

While the missed call was disappointing, it was far from the reason the Flames lost on Wednesday night. Their effort in this one was nowhere near good enough, which head coach Ryan Huska acknowledged postgame.

“I thought we were slow and sloppy,” Huska said. “That’s the best way I can probably put it for the entire night.

“I thought [the Predators] skated tonight, and I thought they were more competitive than we were. Whether it was them, or it was our inability to do that stuff, it’s probably a combination of both.”

With the loss, the Flames saw their streak of picking up at least a point in four straight games come to an end. They will now look to regroup and prepare for a tough back-to-back, which will see them take on the Dallas Stars Friday night before facing off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.