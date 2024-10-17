A pumpkin weighing more than 2,000 pounds took home the title of the biggest pumpkin grown in Alberta earlier this month.

Don Crews of Lloydminster won the prize for biggest pumpkin at Smoky Lake’s Great White North Pumpkin weigh-off and fair, with a monster pumpkin weighing in at a whopping 2,137 pounds.

If you were looking for a funny visual, the average house cat should ideally weigh 10 pounds. Given that, it would take around 200 house cats to weigh 2,000 pounds. This mega pumpkin is even heavier than that!

The only other pumpkin in the contest to break the 1,000-pound mark took second place, with Star resident Nathan Craven hauling in a pumpkin that weighed in at 1,112 pounds.

You can check out the full list of results here.