15 things to do in Calgary this week: August 30 to September 5

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit, at City facilities, and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

We might be heading into September this week, but autumn doesn’t officially begin until the 22nd this year, so there’s still plenty of time to enjoy some summer fun before we settle into fall.

Celebrate Calgary’s Pride Festival, do yoga with goats, shop local at a night market, take a ghost tour, and much, much more.

Here are 15 things to do in and around Calgary this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HomeFront (@homefrontyyc)

What: Check out the Beyond Van Gogh digital immersion exhibit before it’s gone during this unique fundraising event in support of HomeFront. During two time slots on September 2, 100% of each ticket purchased goes toward HomeFront’s mission to keep families safe and give them the opportunity to experience healthy lives free of domestic violence.

When: September 2

Time: 11 and 11:30 am

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Cost: $50

What: Join the Blue Jay Sessions for their second anniversary, with a lineup of 26 Canadian musicians performing in a mix of intimate songwriters’ circles over four days. The events will also feature plenty of fun food and refreshing cocktails.

When: September 1 to 4

Time: Varies by show

Where: The Prairie Emporium (334 53rd Avenue SE)

Cost: $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granary Road (@granaryroad)

What: Get your zen on in a whole new way while doing yoga with goats at Granary Road. Afterwards, check out the local market, or bring the kids to play in the Learning Park.

When: September 4 and 5

Time: One-hour classes starting at 11 am

Where: Granary Road Market (226066 112th Street W, Foothills No. 31)

Cost: $20

Celebrate Calgary’s Pride Festival

What: The Calgary Pride Festival runs from August 27 to September 6 this year, and there are lots of ways to celebrate and show your support across the city. Calgary Pride has paired up with B!G ART to bring this year’s festival to the TELUS Spark Drive-In, online, and in communities around Calgary.

Calgary Pride 2021 features a variety of LGBTQ2S+ artists, online Pride Cast podcast-style episodes every Friday throughout August, and five days of in-person and live-streamed entertainment at the B!G ART Drive-In, all leading up to Parade Day at the Drive-In on September 5.

When: August 27 to September 6

Time: Varies by event

Where: The B!G ART Drive-In (located at the TELUS Spark Centre at 220 St George’s Drive NE), online, and around Calgary

Cost: Varies by event; tickets can be found online

Take in a live show with The Theory of Relativity at StoryBook Theatre

What: StoryBook Theatre’s The Theory of Relativity explores the inevitability and wonder of human connection through a seemingly unrelated collection of songs, scenes, and monologues. The show is performed live at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, with audiences at limited assigned table seating, or you can watch from the comfort of your own couch with on-demand streaming beginning September 5.

When: Tuesdays to Saturdays from August 20 to September 5, and online on-demand from September 5 to 30

Time: 7 pm

Where: 375 Bermuda Drive NW, and streamed online

Cost: $32 for adults, $27 for children

Explore the Calgary Zoo after hours during ZooNights

What: Enjoy extended hours at the Calgary Zoo this weekend. The zoo will be open until 8 pm during ZooNights to allow guests extra time to visit their favourite animals and explore the gardens and grounds.

When: September 3 and 4

Time: Zoo hours extended until 8 pm

Where: The Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE)

Cost: $34.95 for adults and $24.95 for children

What: Visit Heritage Park after dark for a guided ghost tour through the abandoned streets of its Historical Village. Hear spooky stories and learn a little bit about Calgary’s haunted past during a 90-minute walking tour, covering approximately 2 km of the park.

When: September 2

Time: Tours beginning at 7 and 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive SW)

Cost: $22.95

Check out the 4th Street Night Market

What: New this year, the 4th Street Market gives Calgarians a chance to shop local and reconnect with the community against the stunning backdrop of the Elbow River. The inaugural event this weekend will be a vibrant, street-style market featuring local artists, makers, and vendors, along with food trucks and live music and entertainment.

When: September 4

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: 4th Street and Elbow Drive SW

Cost: Free admission; varies by purchase

Historic Fire Hall No. 1’s Courtyard Summer Performances

What: The courtyard of a historic Calgary fire hall has been transformed into a fun and creative gathering space, acting as a vibrant backdrop for Instagram photos or a picnic with friends. The space also features live performances every Saturday, and it’s the perfect spot to spend a summer evening. This weekend, catch the sounds of Jenny Allen, based in traditional country/roots music.

When: Gathering space open daily, with performances on Saturdays from August 7 to September 25

Time: Saturday performances from 5 to 7 pm

Where: Historic Fall Hall No. 1 (140 6th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Snap some new content at The CORE’s Gram Garden

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CORE Shopping (@coreshopping)

What: If your Instagram game has felt a little boring lately, look no further than The CORE Shopping Centre. The downtown Calgary mall has set up a picture-perfect “Gram Garden,” which features a series of rotating backdrops throughout the summer months.

When: June 28 to September 5

Time: Mall hours (11 am to 5 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: The CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

What: Fancy a little road trip? The Sunset Festival at the top of the Banff Gondola runs through the summer and gives visitors the chance to enjoy one of Banff’s best views during golden hour. Toast a sunset in the mountains, snack on a Canadian-inspired BBQ menu, sip local craft beverages, and catch live entertainment each evening.

When: July 9 to September 6

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: At the top of Sulphur Mountain (accessible by gondola at 100 Mountain Avenue, Banff)

Cost: Gondola tickets are available from $44

What: Free pop-up art activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: Kensington Village

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What: Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 2021

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

What: Celebrate Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre’s five-year anniversary, with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE)

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit, located inside of The GRAND Theatre, mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by over 20 of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday, from now through October

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee. Prices vary by food and drink item