Grizzly bear's bluff charge prompts closure of area in Kananaskis Country

Alberta Parks has shut down a portion of the Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Area, after a grizzly bear sow’s bluff charge in the area.

The closure encompasses an area northeast of Highway 40 to the west side of Mist Creek, including Mount Lipsett and Mist Mountain trail and routes.

The bluff charge happened by a grizzly sow with cubs.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time, according to Alberta Parks.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, it’s suggested that you:

Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.

Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.

Keep your pet on a leash.

Carry bear spray

If you see a bear, it’s suggested you report the sighting immediately by calling 403-591-7755.