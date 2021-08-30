News

Grizzly bear's bluff charge prompts closure of area in Kananaskis Country

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Aug 30 2021, 3:47 pm
Grizzly bear's bluff charge prompts closure of area in Kananaskis Country
Grizzly bears in Kananaskis Country, Alberta (Shutterstock)

Alberta Parks has shut down a portion of the Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Area, after a grizzly bear sow’s bluff charge in the area.

The closure encompasses an area northeast of Highway 40 to the west side of Mist Creek, including Mount Lipsett and Mist Mountain trail and routes.

Map of closure area. (Alberta Parks)

The bluff charge happened by a grizzly sow with cubs.

Although an advisory is in place for this area, bears can be encountered anywhere in the Kananaskis Region at any time, according to Alberta Parks.

To avoid a surprise encounter with a bear, it’s suggested that you:

  • Make plenty of noise and travel in groups.
  • Be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for bears and their signs.
  • Keep your pet on a leash.
  • Carry bear spray

If you see a bear, it’s suggested you report the sighting immediately by calling 403-591-7755.

Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT