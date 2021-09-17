Fully immersive Beyond Van Gogh exhibit reopens in Calgary this weekend

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

Beyond Van Gogh, a fully immersive experience paying tribute to the famous artist’s work is reopening in Calgary this weekend after a brief hiatus.

The exhibit first launched at the BMO Centre on Stampede Park on July 30. It was initially only scheduled to run until September 6; however, given the popularity of Beyond Van Gogh, event organizers announced at the end of August that the display would be given an extended stay in YYC.

After a brief closing period to accommodate other previously booked events at the BMO Centre, Beyond Van Gogh will reopen this Saturday, September 18, and run through until October 8.

The exhibit allows visitors a chance to get up close and personal with the artist’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings.

Beyond Van Gogh features over 300 iconic pieces created by Vincent Van Gogh, taking art lovers into a three-dimensional world to explore the paintings in a very different way than what you’d see in a museum.

Projections swirl across the walls and floor of the digital gallery, giving visitors a truly 360° view. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words set to a symphonic score.

To take in Van Gogh’s work in an even more unique way, guests can also get their zen on with a yoga class right inside the exhibit.

Hosted by Mountain Home Yoga, attendees can participate in a guided yoga experience every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday morning starting at 8:30 am. The immersive art and sounds of Beyond Van Gogh are sure to elevate a mind-body connection and create a dreamy journey through your practice.

There are a few changes to note in light of Alberta’s recent changes to its COVID-19 protocols.

Beginning September 18, all guests over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination or a privately paid negative PCR or rapid COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of visiting the exhibit. Tests from AHS or Alberta Precision Laboratories will not be accepted.

Proof of partial vaccination (one dose) will be accepted from September 18 to October 8, as long as the shot was given 2 weeks before the date of entry.

Non-Alberta residents will be required to show applicable proof of vaccination from their province or country, and all guests over the age of 18 must also show a piece of government issued photo identification.

Additionally, masks covering the nose, mouth, and chin are mandatory at all times while in the BMO Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Calgary (@dailyhivecalgary)

If you weren’t able to make it to the exhibit’s first run, now’s your chance! Grab tickets ASAP and take advantage of Beyond Van Gogh’s extended stay.

When: September 18 to October 8

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: Starting at $33.99 for adults, available now