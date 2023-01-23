Fatburger Canada has some big news for folks living in Calgary. The brand has officially opened a new location in the community of Coventry Hills.

Located on Country Village Road NE, the new Fatburger in YYC has all the brand’s staples you know and love.

“It’s exciting to start the year with these new stores,” says Raymond Ho, vice president of marketing at FDF Brandz.

“We are very pleased to open another Fatburger in Calgary as we have many fans here. It’s gratifying to know our customers love and appreciate the quality and value we have put into our menu and locations.”

From juicy handhelds and chicken wings to milkshakes and fries, if you’re looking for a new comfort food destination, this is it.

The new location opened on January 19 and is open daily for dine-in and takeout from 10 am to 9 pm.

Fatburger Coventry Hills

Address: Country Village Road NE, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean