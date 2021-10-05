Three Alberta resorts have been ranked among the 10 best in Canada

International travel is still looking dicey this winter as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, leading many Canadians to look for ways to vacation right here at home.

It’s a good thing our country boasts many luxurious hotels and resorts to relax and unwind in Canada during that hard-earned holiday. Condé Nast Traveler magazine has released its ranking of Canada’s 10 best resorts, and they’re definitely all spectacular.

Many are located in some of Canada’s best natural regions, but we won’t judge if you spend the whole trip chilling at the beautiful accommodation instead of enjoying the outdoor elements.

The list was compiled by Condé Nast Traveler, and was based on readers who rated their top resorts in Canada. All of the locations were scored out of 100.

Three Alberta locales have been named in the top 10 resorts across Canada, and — no surprise here — they’re all situated in the Rocky Mountains. Non-Alberta spots on the list included accommodations in Whistler, Mont-Tremblant, and Tofino.

The Alberta resorts that made the top 10 are:

Banff’s iconic “Castle in the Rockies” hotel comes in 10th place with 90.86 out of 100 points on Condé Nast‘s scoring system. This swanky space is nestled in Alberta’s mountains and features spectacular views of the peaks. Of course, its claim to fame is the hot springs-fed pools, where guests can comfortably swim outdoors even in winter.

Perched on the shore of one of Canada’s most stunning glacier-fed lakes, this massive, luxurious hotel invites guests to sip cocktails while looking out at the majestic peaks and Victoria Glacier. This hotel won 92.23 points from Condé Nast.

Fairmont properties often look like castles, but this one is instead made up of a series of lakeside cabins. The main hotel building manages to be just as stunning in this breathtakingly beautiful setting. Guests can paddle around the lake or explore nearby trails by foot or bike. This spot is a favourite for celebrities, including the British Royal Family. Condé Nast gave it an impressive 97.76 points.

The full list of top 10 Canadian resorts were ranked as follows.

Fairmont Chateau Whistler — Whistler, BC Wickaninnish Inn — Tofino, British Columbia Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge — Jasper, Alberta Nita Lake Lodge — Whistler, BC Pan Pacific Whistler Mountainside — Whistler, BC Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise — Lake Louise, Alberta Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa — Brentwood Bay, BC Four Seasons Resort and Residences Whistler — Whistler, BC Fairmont Tremblant — Mont-Tremblant, Quebec Fairmont Banff Springs — Banff, Alberta

With files from Megan Devlin