Best mac and cheese in Calgary you need to try at least once

Feb 17 2023, 10:46 pm
Best mac and cheese in Calgary you need to try at least once
In search of the best mac and cheese in Calgary?

Nothing beats a bowl of warm, cheesy, gooey mac and cheese. Some places keep it simple, some use high-quality ingredients, and others put creative twists on the classic recipe.

We’ve got you covered for some of the best places to get a dish in the city.

Here’s a list of spots to find the best mac and cheese in Calgary.

Donna Mac

 

Serving (super) elevated comfort food, it makes sense Donna Mac has one of the best mac and cheese dishes in Calgary. Made with pasta shells, this dish is prepared in a winter spiced cream sauce with guanciale sourdough bread crumb on top.

Address: 1002 9th Street SW, Calgary

Leopold’s Tavern

 

The mac and cheese covered in white cheddar cheese curds and a creamy aged cheddar sauce is made even better with the option of adding spicy beef, chicken, and buffalo shrimp. You could get even wilder and go for the popular deep-fried mac and cheese bites appetizer.

Address: Various locations

Best of Kin Social

 

The comfort meals are exceptional at this brewery, especially the double-smoked bacon mac n cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.

Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary

Big Sky BBQ Pit

 

There are four different sizes to the Smoked Bacon Alfredo Mac N Cheese at this famous BBQ spot, including one size that serves 25 people.

Address: 306016 – 15 Street E, Okotoks

The Palomino

This mac and cheese dish is the Palomino’s twist on the Southern classic Frito pie, combining the mac ‘n’ cheese with hearty chili and house-made Frito chips.

Address: 109 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Diner Deluxe

Made with Quebec cheese curds, cheddar cheese, basil bread crumb, and served with garlic bread, it’s hard to think of ways to improve this dish. The team here has add-ons like BBQ pulled pork, double-smoked bacon, truffle mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and green onion, so…maybe it’s not that hard.

Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE Calgary

Address: 804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

