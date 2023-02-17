Best mac and cheese in Calgary you need to try at least once
In search of the best mac and cheese in Calgary?
Nothing beats a bowl of warm, cheesy, gooey mac and cheese. Some places keep it simple, some use high-quality ingredients, and others put creative twists on the classic recipe.
We’ve got you covered for some of the best places to get a dish in the city.
Here’s a list of spots to find the best mac and cheese in Calgary.
Donna Mac
Serving (super) elevated comfort food, it makes sense Donna Mac has one of the best mac and cheese dishes in Calgary. Made with pasta shells, this dish is prepared in a winter spiced cream sauce with guanciale sourdough bread crumb on top.
Address: 1002 9th Street SW, Calgary
Leopold’s Tavern
The mac and cheese covered in white cheddar cheese curds and a creamy aged cheddar sauce is made even better with the option of adding spicy beef, chicken, and buffalo shrimp. You could get even wilder and go for the popular deep-fried mac and cheese bites appetizer.
Address: Various locations
Best of Kin Social
The comfort meals are exceptional at this brewery, especially the double-smoked bacon mac n cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.
Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary
Big Sky BBQ Pit
There are four different sizes to the Smoked Bacon Alfredo Mac N Cheese at this famous BBQ spot, including one size that serves 25 people.
Address: 306016 – 15 Street E, Okotoks
The Palomino
This mac and cheese dish is the Palomino’s twist on the Southern classic Frito pie, combining the mac ‘n’ cheese with hearty chili and house-made Frito chips.
Address: 109 7th Avenue SW, Calgary
Diner Deluxe
Made with Quebec cheese curds, cheddar cheese, basil bread crumb, and served with garlic bread, it’s hard to think of ways to improve this dish. The team here has add-ons like BBQ pulled pork, double-smoked bacon, truffle mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, and green onion, so…maybe it’s not that hard.
Address: 106 Mahogany Centre SE Calgary
Address: 804 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary
Address: 2252 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary