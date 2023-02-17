In search of the best mac and cheese in Calgary?

Nothing beats a bowl of warm, cheesy, gooey mac and cheese. Some places keep it simple, some use high-quality ingredients, and others put creative twists on the classic recipe.

We’ve got you covered for some of the best places to get a dish in the city.

Here’s a list of spots to find the best mac and cheese in Calgary.

Serving (super) elevated comfort food, it makes sense Donna Mac has one of the best mac and cheese dishes in Calgary. Made with pasta shells, this dish is prepared in a winter spiced cream sauce with guanciale sourdough bread crumb on top.

Address: 1002 9th Street SW, Calgary

Leopold’s Tavern

The mac and cheese covered in white cheddar cheese curds and a creamy aged cheddar sauce is made even better with the option of adding spicy beef, chicken, and buffalo shrimp. You could get even wilder and go for the popular deep-fried mac and cheese bites appetizer.

Address: Various locations

Best of Kin Social

The comfort meals are exceptional at this brewery, especially the double-smoked bacon mac n cheese, using creative ingredients like serpentini noodles and garlic spent grain crumble.

Address: 1059 14th Street SW, Calgary

There are four different sizes to the Smoked Bacon Alfredo Mac N Cheese at this famous BBQ spot, including one size that serves 25 people.

Address: 306016 – 15 Street E, Okotoks

